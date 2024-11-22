PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $87.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

