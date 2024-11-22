Studio Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

XOM stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.51.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

