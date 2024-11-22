Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265-$1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.650-1.710 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $169.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

