KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $177.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

