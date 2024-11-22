Studio Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,843 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $219,362. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $189.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.68 and a 52-week high of $191.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.09.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.63%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.