Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

