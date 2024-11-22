Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 401 ($5.05) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday.

XPS opened at GBX 353 ($4.44) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 328.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 305.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £729.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.00 and a beta of 0.57. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.65 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 377 ($4.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

In other news, insider Alan Bannatyne bought 13,033 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £45,485.17 ($57,264.47). Also, insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.22), for a total value of £223,880.50 ($281,858.87). Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

