PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

PetroTal Stock Performance

PetroTal stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. PetroTal has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

