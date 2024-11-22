LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,744,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $209,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 842.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 134,291 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 102,989 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,204,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

XMMO opened at $132.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.