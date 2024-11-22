Foundry Partners LLC Sells 22,443 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,443 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 150.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1,945.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Primoris Services Trading Up 3.8 %

PRIM opened at $83.45 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $1,219,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,779.20. This represents a 19.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $315,533.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,015.24. The trade was a 33.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.