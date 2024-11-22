Foundry Partners LLC Sells 9,371 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

MRC Global Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.97.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.17 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

