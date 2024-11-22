Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 13,168,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 53,701,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

