Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.

WIX opened at $218.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $95.65 and a twelve month high of $220.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

