Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 19,255 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.3% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 540,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 850,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 155,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after buying an additional 77,782 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

