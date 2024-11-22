Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.0790

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $31.18 million and approximately $765,557.11 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,958.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.32 or 0.00486252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00067354 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00017859 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000104 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,509,626 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 394,509,626.0691 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.0804731 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $862,029.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.