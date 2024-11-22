Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $72,493,000. Waterford Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 435,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

