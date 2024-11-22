Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OCSL opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.0% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $508,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $2,849,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.