Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 10,687 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 68.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.73. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,550.50. The trade was a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. This represents a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $1,008,962. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

