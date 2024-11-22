Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 741,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,034,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Xtract Resources Stock Up 11.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Xtract Resources

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

Further Reading

