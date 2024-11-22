Smithfield Trust Co Has $163,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 72.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,729 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $210.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.71. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

