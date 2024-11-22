Mark Grabowski Sells 2,595,598 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $39,842,429.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $468,881.10. This trade represents a 98.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

XPOF opened at $14.16 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $682.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPOF. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

