NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Major Shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth Sells 8,530 Shares

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,812,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,537,065.66. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $834,486.84.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NAMS opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $26.35.
Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NAMS
About NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NewAmsterdam Pharma
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Set to Gain From Looser Regulations
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Can BioMarin Stock Live Up to Wall Street’s High Expectations?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.