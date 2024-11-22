NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Major Shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth Sells 8,530 Shares

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,812,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,537,065.66. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $834,486.84.

Shares of NAMS opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $26.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 12,855,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,396,000 after buying an additional 628,251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,540,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 520,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 83,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 869,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 202,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

