Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 174,307 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,150.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

