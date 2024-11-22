Bank of America Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $104.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Shares of FTNT opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $548,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,520 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

