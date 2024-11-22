Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,773 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 24% compared to the average daily volume of 16,715 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $16.17. 4,813,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,471. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Sunday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

