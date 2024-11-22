Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 578,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 64,018 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 469,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 476,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,995. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The trade was a 53.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TERN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TERN

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.