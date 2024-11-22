GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Twilio by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,919,646.26. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $102.49.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

