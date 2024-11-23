Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €19.08 ($19.88) and last traded at €19.22 ($20.02). 10,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.32 ($20.13).

Deutsche EuroShop Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -83.91, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 5.06.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

