Certified Advisory Corp Sells 199 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Chevron stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

