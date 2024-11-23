Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 111.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,905,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $590.77 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $582.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.59.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

