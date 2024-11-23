iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.90 and traded as high as $44.97. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 20,525 shares trading hands.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3,375.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 179,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 42,036 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.