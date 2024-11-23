iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMBGet Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.90 and traded as high as $44.97. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 20,525 shares trading hands.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3,375.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 179,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 42,036 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

