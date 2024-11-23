iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.90 and traded as high as $44.97. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 20,525 shares trading hands.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
