Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $379,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in RTX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 51.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, QVR LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.77 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.13 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.