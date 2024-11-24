Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CAO Sells $889,022.20 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $889,022.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,550.15. The trade was a 23.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ATLC stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $813.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $351.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 158.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

