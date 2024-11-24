Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,232 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 23.6% during the third quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 66.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,981,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.9 %

Fiserv stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $222.05.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

