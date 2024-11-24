Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $104.69 Million Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,904,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,238 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ambev were worth $104,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $29,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.70.

ABEV stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

