Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,580,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,414.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,960,000 after buying an additional 399,672 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 891,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 390,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $5,455,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.70. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

