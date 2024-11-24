Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 12,100 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTBD. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,200,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,704,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,595,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 282,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 33,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.