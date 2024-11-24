NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $175.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Melius Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.28. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.