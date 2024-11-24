Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,198 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,564 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,268,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

