Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,909 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.89% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 17.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 185,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 93,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 104,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

BATS ZALT opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

