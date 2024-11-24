Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terex by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 83.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 74.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Truist Financial raised their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Read Our Latest Report on TEX

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.