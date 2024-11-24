Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $495,000 Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $21,889,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,000,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 217,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.