Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.40.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 72.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Five Below by 1,842.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 1,379.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 19.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $86.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.14. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

