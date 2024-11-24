MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock Position Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of MillerKnoll worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,864,000 after acquiring an additional 377,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 15.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,370,000 after acquiring an additional 532,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

