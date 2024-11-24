Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 16,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 611.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $38.69.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. StockNews.com downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

