12,152 Shares in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,152 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $29,144,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 58,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 208,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARLP opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.14. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $613.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.17 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARLP. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

