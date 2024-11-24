Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Samsara accounts for 2.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Samsara by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at $29,464,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,829,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,013,000 after acquiring an additional 650,982 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Samsara by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,930,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $56.35 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $688,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,784 shares in the company, valued at $21,842,959.20. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,826,114 shares of company stock worth $84,024,779. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.