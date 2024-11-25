Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Shares Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). 145,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 243,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Ajax Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.28.

About Ajax Resources

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

