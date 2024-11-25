Davis R M Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,447 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,729 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,641,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after buying an additional 663,356 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,682,000 after buying an additional 591,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 686,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 449,824 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 828,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 445,291 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

