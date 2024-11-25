Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.3% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,767,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,995,984,000 after buying an additional 359,854 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $190.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average is $174.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

